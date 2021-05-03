60-year-old Covid patient ends life in Rewari hospital

A 60-year-old Covid patient committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of the Civil Hospital in Rewari on Monday.

The patient had retired from the post of sub divisional officer (SDO) in the state’s power department recently.

Hospital authorities said the patient had been brought to the isolation ward on Sunday after he tested positive.

Doctors said he was rushed to the trauma centre but was declared brought dead.

A police spokesman said the victim’s son told them that his father was mentally upset for the past many months. “We are collecting CCTV footage of the incident and interrogating the medical staff of the isolation ward about the incident,” the spokesman added.

