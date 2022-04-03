6,472 commercial, 2,026 industrial units illegally set up in residential areas of Ludhiana: Report

The civic body has found that of the 57,862 illegal constructions, recently highlighted in a report, as many as 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial buildings were set up in residential areas of the city from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

The vigilance department is conducting an inquiry to verify the findings of the report and the building branch officials have been refuting the same, citing a number of discrepancies.

As per additional commissioner Rishipal Singh, the report has been prepared by referring to the power connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in residential areas, clearly stating that 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial power connections were issued during this time by the department.

In the report, it has been highlighted that commercial connections were issued in 312 areas and industrial connections were issued in 184 areas, including the posh areas of the city like Sarabha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Gurdev Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Green Field, Model House, Model Gram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) nagar, Maya Nagar (Civil Lines), Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar among others.

Residents have been complaining against illegal commercial activities since long. They said illegal commercial activities are resulting in traffic congestion and a nuisance in residential areas.

A resident of Model Town extension, Gurpreet Singh said,” Commercial activities should not be allowed in residential areas as it results in traffic congestion. This nuisance should be stopped and action should be taken against encroachers.”

As per the report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh in October last year, total power connections issued by the PSPCL in areas falling under the MC’s jurisdiction from 2016 to 2020 stand at 76,770. Against this, the civic body only approved building plans for 7,467 buildings and challans have been issued against 11,441 buildings, while no action has been taken against the remaining buildings i.e 57,862 buildings. Apart from the illegal constructions, the report highlights loss of crores to the state exchequer in terms of building plan fee, composition fee, etc.

The building branch officials, however, refuted the findings stating that many of the power connections mentioned in the report have been allotted in the colonies that fall outside the MC limits. Also, there are many buildings with multiple power connections, but only one building plan is approved for the same.

Singh stated that the report is based on the data provided by the PSPCL regarding issuance of power connections and the records can be verified.

Despite several attempts, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was not available for comments. Earlier Sabharwal had stated that the report is being verified and the vigilance department is conducting an inquiry in the matter.