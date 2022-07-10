65-year-old man beaten to death by son in Panipat

: A 65-year-old man died when he was allegedly attacked by his son with sticks and an iron pipe over a family dispute in Jawahar Nagar area of Panipat, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mangat Ram, police said, adding that the accused, Prem Kumar, has been arrested.

Investigation officer Ajay Kumar said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place due to a family dispute.

He said that the FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police complaint filed by Rama Rani, daughter of the deceased, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The accused allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the deceased at their residence and Prem attacked his father with sticks and an iron pipe following which he sustained multiple injuries. The accused also attacked his mother when she tried to intervene.

The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.