Now, 65-year-old man found dead near Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s tents in Mohali

A 65-year-old man, who had been protesting at YPS Chowk as part of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s agitation since January 7, was found dead near the protest site on Wednesday morning.

Mohali police said on Wednesday, the man took a bath and had the morning tea with other protesters. Later, when he went to an open area near the protest site to relieve himself, he collapsed on the ground. (iStock)

Ruling out any foul play, police said the deceased, Jagtar Singh of Raipur Kalan, Mohali, died of cardiac arrest. Police said Jagtar was unmarried and used to live with his brother’s family in Mohali.

On Wednesday, he took a bath and had the morning tea with other protesters. Later, when he went to an open area near the protest site to relieve himself, he collapsed on the ground. A passer-by noticed him lying unconscious after sometime and raised the alarm, said ASI Yashpal Kundu, the investigating officer in the case.

“We rushed him to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him dead. The relatives of the deceased were reluctant about post-mortem examination, but we followed the procedure. The autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family following which they held the last rites,” a cop said.

Daljit Singh, brother of the deceased, said Jagtar was also part of the one-year-long farmers’ agitation at the Delhi-Haryana border. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

Earlier on March 24, the decomposed body of a Nihang, Surjit Singh of Ludhiana, was found in one of the tents set up by the morcha.