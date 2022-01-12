678 new Covid cases, one death in Ludhiana

As many as 678 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday even as a 50-year-old man succumbed to disease.

The 50-year-old was a resident of Dhandari and under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Among those who tested positive were three police personnel and a doctor deputed at the police lines. They were identified as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Deep Kamal, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, who is the SHO of Division Number 5 police station, assistant sub-inspector Kamaljit Singh of traffic wing and Dr Lovepreet Singh. Health officials have started contact tracing of the cops. The contacts showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be isolated.

As many as 68 healthcare workers have also caught the infection.

With the daily cases remaining above 500 since January 8, the active case count of the district has shot up to 3,572. At present, 3,503 persons are in home isolation while 57 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 12 at government hospitals. There is also one patient on ventilator support.

The latest death has taken the fatality count to 2,125.