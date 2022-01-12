Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 678 new Covid cases, one death in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

678 new Covid cases, one death in Ludhiana

The latest death has taken the Covid fatality count to 2,125; among the new Covid cases in Ludhiana are three police personnel and a doctor deputed at the police lines
A health worker collects swab samples from a resident for Covid testing near Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 678 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday even as a 50-year-old man succumbed to disease.

The 50-year-old was a resident of Dhandari and under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Among those who tested positive were three police personnel and a doctor deputed at the police lines. They were identified as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Deep Kamal, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, who is the SHO of Division Number 5 police station, assistant sub-inspector Kamaljit Singh of traffic wing and Dr Lovepreet Singh. Health officials have started contact tracing of the cops. The contacts showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be isolated.

As many as 68 healthcare workers have also caught the infection.

With the daily cases remaining above 500 since January 8, the active case count of the district has shot up to 3,572. At present, 3,503 persons are in home isolation while 57 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 12 at government hospitals. There is also one patient on ventilator support.

RELATED STORIES

The latest death has taken the fatality count to 2,125.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP