6th schedule demand: Call for shutdown in Ladakh today

Peeved over inordinate delay by the Union government in fulfilling the long-pending demands, including sixth schedule, of the people of Ladakh, the Leh Apex Committee, led by Buddhist leader Thupstan Chhewang, has given a call of Leh Chalo Andolan for Saturday. “The people from Changthang, Nubra, Kargil and other areas of the region would take out a protest rally from NDA Stadium to Polo Ground in Leh. Environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk would also take part in it,” said Namgyal (HT File)

“While Kargil and Leh districts would observe a complete shut down on Saturday, there will be a big rally ‘Leh Chalo Andolan’ by the Leh apex committee,” said leader of the Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh and sitting councillor from Leh City Tsering Namgyal.

Namgyal added that around 10am, a rally would be staged at the Leh Polo Ground by social, religious, trade and opposition parties, along with people of the region.

“The people from Changthang, Nubra, Kargil and other areas of the region would take out a protest rally from NDA Stadium to Polo Ground in Leh. Environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk would also take part in it,” said Namgyal.

He said Wangchuk might announce another fast to press for the demands of the people. Kargil Democratic Alliance has extended support to the apex body. “Wangchuk is likely to announce a 21-day fast,” he added.

In June 2023, Wangchuk had observed a seven-day fast at Leh’s NDS Ground in a bid to seek sixth schedule of the Indian constitution and statehood for Ladakh.

Ladakh has been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Constitution, two Lok Sabha seats, exclusive rights to jobs and lands to the locals and a public service commission in the region.