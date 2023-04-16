Ludhiana: Missing 6-yr-old boy reunited with family, say cops

A 6-year-old boy, who went missing from Mini Rose Garden near Sufiyan Chowk after he lost his way when a religious procession was crossing from the area, has been reunited with his family.

The boy had lost his way and went along with the religious procession on Friday. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Division number 2 police traced the boy from Dhandari Kalan, around 10 km away from his house on Saturday, and handed him over to his grandmother.

The boy had lost his way and went along with the religious procession on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO at police station Division number 2, said that a woman, Laxmi Devi of Indira Colony, contacted the police and filed a missing complaint on Saturday.

The woman stated that her grandson Harsh, 6, who went to Mini Rose Garden on Friday morning around 9 am, went missing. She, with the help of locals, tried to search for him. When they were not able to find him, she filed a complaint, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman also suspected that someone had kidnapped her grandson and hid him at some secret place. The police lodged an FIR under section 346 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

The SHO added that the police scanned CCTVs installed in the area. They found that when the boy was going to the garden to play with his friends, a religious procession was crossing from the area. The boy entered the procession and lost his way.

The SHO added that they alerted other police stations also and posted pictures of the missing boy on social networking sites. Meanwhile, someone noticed the boy roaming around Dhandhari Kalan area and informed the police. The police rescued the children and handed him over to his grandmother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laxmi Devi stated that the boy had lost his father around one year ago. After the death of her husband, the boy’s mother left him with his grandmother and did not return. She has been looking after the boy for the past one year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON