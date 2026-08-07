7 hurt after gunmen open fire at SUV outside Charkhi Dadri court

At least seven people sustained injuries after three unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a Scorpio SUV outside Dadri court in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of police Logesh Kumar said preliminary investigation points to a gang war, though all angles are being examined and the accused will be arrested soon. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Police identified the injured as Ankit Kumar of Charkhi Dadri, Kirtimaan of Hisar, Suraj of Manheru, Ankit of Bhiwani, Sunny alias Vijay of Hisar, Krishna Kumar of Mahendragarh and Amit Kumar of Fatehgarh village of Charkhi Dadri. They were taken to Charkhi Dadri civil hospital for treatment.Police said Amit is facing at least 20 criminal cases, including one for attempt to murder and charges under the Arms Act.

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Police said that the initial investigation revealed that the shooting is linked to gang rivalry. The incident took place when the victims had come to Dadri court for a hearing. The police said that the assailants intercepted the vehicle near the city police station, fired several rounds that riddled the SUV with bullets, and fled the scene.

Superintendent of police Logesh Kumar said preliminary investigation points to a gang war, though all angles are being examined and the accused will be arrested soon.

Police said that they received the information around 1pm, after which they reached the spot, cordoned off the entire locality, sealed the area, and launched a search operation to trace the suspects. A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, and CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scrutinised to identify the attackers. However, police said that the motive behind the firing is yet to be fully established. They said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a video showing the aftermath of the shooting and an alleged audio clip of Naveen Boxer of the Rohit Godara gang have gone viral on social media. In the audio, a gangster allegedly identifying himself as Naveen Boxer claims that the firing in Dadri, Haryana, was carried out on his instructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a video showing the aftermath of the shooting and an alleged audio clip of Naveen Boxer of the Rohit Godara gang have gone viral on social media. In the audio, a gangster allegedly identifying himself as Naveen Boxer claims that the firing in Dadri, Haryana, was carried out on his instructions. {{/usCountry}}

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The man in the audio clip claims that the firing at the Scorpio vehicle was an attack on Amit Fatehgarhi. However, the police did not independently verify the purported audio clip and said that the matter is being investigated.