7 school buses challaned for violating safety norms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

The Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana on Wednesday challaned seven school buses for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy.

One bus was also impounded as the driver did not have any documents.

Tiwana said, “According to the Safe School Vahan policy, the safety of children should be the prime concern of an institution. To ensure their safety on roads, the school has to form a committee that will monitor the school buses plying on different routes. Apart from CCTV cameras and speed governors, attendants handing over the child to the parents are among the mandatory factors to be observed.”

During a check on Wednesday, the SDM said, drivers of seven buses were found violating the Safe School Vahan policy. “The violations included driving without a valid licence or permit, not wearing uniforms and not adhering to safety norms,” Tiwana said, adding that these checks will continue to ensure the safety of children.

