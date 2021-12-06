Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
70% of country's agriculture land to be brought under cereals crop by 2050: Haryana horticulture varsity V-C
chandigarh news

70% of country’s agriculture land to be brought under cereals crop by 2050: Haryana horticulture varsity V-C

Around 70% agricultural land of the country needs to be brought under cereals crop cultivation by 2050 in order to feed the country’s population, said Maharana Pratap Horticulture University vice chancellor Prof Samar Singh
The V-C called upon farmers to adopt new methods of farming without disturbing fertility of the soil. (IStock)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

“By 2050, India will witness one-third increase in its population and there will be more pressure to grow foodgrains. There will be need to increase the cultivation of cereals crop to 70%,” the V-C said in his address in a webinar organised by the university on the occasion of International Soil Day.

He expressed concerns over decreasing area under cultivation and depleting groundwater levels in country.

“We need to increase production of foodgrains. Also, diversification from agriculture to horticulture is the only option to meet the demand and increase the income of farmers,” he added.

The V-C called upon farmers to adopt new methods of farming without disturbing fertility of the soil.

In his address, Kisan Club general secretary Vijay Kapoor said models should be displayed and small training courses should be conducted so that farmers can get better benefits.

