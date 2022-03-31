Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
71st Senior Basketball Championship: Ludhiana Basketball Association sends off Punjab basketball teams

Punjab basketball teams will compete at 71st Senior Basketball Championships in Chennai on April 2; members of Ludhiana Basketball Association (LBA), including Vijay Chopra, Brij Goyal and others, along with parents of the players attended the send off ceremony
Member of Ludhiana Basketball Association (LBA) Brij Goyal said said that coaches of LBA have worked hard to prepare both the Punjab baskeyball teams for the 71st Senior Basketball Championship. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A cheerful send off was hosted for Punjab’s senior men and women basketball teams, who will compete at 71st Senior Basketball Championships in Chennai on April 2.

Punjab’s senior men team are National Gold Title holders for the last two games.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, informed that both the teams are in upbeat spirits to fight to the finish to clinch gold for Punjab.

Parminder Singh Heer (superintendents of police-city), also an international basketball player, advised both the teams to play with utmost discipline and team spirit to get a winning edge.

Members of Ludhiana Basketball Association (LBA), including Vijay Chopra, Brij Goyal and others, along with parents of the players attended the ceremony.

Goyal said that coaches of LBA have worked hard to prepare both the teams for the national championships.

The players selected for the men team include Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh, Tejinder Pal Singh, Sukhdeep Pal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Tarunpreet Singh, Gurbaz Singh, Arvinder Singh, Navkarman Singh, Akash Sharma, Manjot Singh and Princepal Singh.

The men’s team will be accompanied by coach Rajinder Singh and team manager Davinder Singh.

The women’s team include Komalpreet ,Ritika, Kavya, Radha Rani, Sapna,Daman Preet,Kanishka, Shabnam, Manmeet, Karanveer, Bhavika and Avleen.

Coaches Saloni, Ravinder Gill and Narinder Kumar will accompany them.

