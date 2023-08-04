Chandigarh: Book celebrating women power launched

The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, on Thursday launched a book titled “75 years, 75 women, 75 words” to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence. Caroline Rowett, the British deputy high commissioner (right), with writer-therapist Renee Singh (centre), who has been featured in the book, during its launch in Chandigarh. (HT)

The book highlights the exceptional contributions of women in strengthening the “living bridge” between India and the United Kingdom. The launch event, held at the residence of Caroline Rowett, the British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, brought together many remarkable women featured in the book, both in-person and virtually. Rowett expressed her admiration for these women and their achievements, which underline the breadth and depth of the links that form the foundation of the “living bridge” connecting the two countries.

