Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 76% people aged over 45 have received first vaccine dose in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

76% people aged over 45 have received first vaccine dose in Chandigarh

33% of those aged between 18 and 45 have also taken their first dose since May 14, when Chandigarh began the third phase of the vaccination drive
By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
A vaccination camp underway at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The UT health department’s target of inoculating the entire eligible population with at least one vaccine dose may soon be accomplished, as a significant 76% of those aged above 45 have already received the first dose as of Thursday.

Besides, 33% of those aged between 18 and 45 have also taken their first dose since May 14, when Chandigarh began the third phase of the vaccination drive.

“As per the latest electoral list, a total of 2,50,000 people in Chandigarh were eligible to take vaccine in the 45+ category, of which 1,91,925 people (76.7%) have received their first dose. A total of 47,394 beneficiaries have also completed their vaccination cycle after taking their second dose that amount to nearly 19% of the total people in the category,” said Dr Manjit Trehan, immunisation officer, Chandigarh.

“In the 18-45 age bracket, 3,50,000 people are eligible to take the vaccine and 1,15,584 (33%) have already been inoculated once,” Dr Trehan said, adding that 69 beneficiaries in this age group had received the second dose as well.

As far as special target groups are concerned, 70.3% of the total healthcare and 75.66% of the total frontline workers have received the first shot.

In all, a total of 4,31,853 vaccine doses have been administered to people in Chandigarh.

Though residents of other states have also received the jab in the city, the health department does not have specific data on their number.

Vaccine supply regular, coverage to rise

“The vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group is gradually picking up pace in Chandigarh, as we are now getting regular vaccine supply from the central government. On Thursday, 6,058 beneficiaries in this age bracket got inoculated. To vaccinate the remaining beneficiaries at the earliest, the UT health department has increased the number of mobile vaccination vans from four last week to 13 this week,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director of health services, Chandigarh.

On the road ahead, she said, “We aim to inoculate at least 8,000 beneficiaries daily for the next 10 days, as we have enough vaccine stock for this month, including 50,000 doses for those above 45 and 24,000 for the 18-45 age group. We expect another 71,000 doses in the June quota.”

Walk-in vaccines for all over 18 from June 21

From June 21, Chandigarh will start walk-in registration for all those above 18 years of age. Currently, prior appointment on the CoWin portal is required.

“Many people are unable to book online appointments. So, we will open on-the-spot registration from June 21. Health department teams will also visit highly dense areas and call upon people to take the jab,” said Dr Kang.

