78 mm rain throws life out of gear in Karnal

The monsoon’s first heavy rain on Tuesday disrupted normal life and left several roads and residential areas waterlogged for hours in several places of Haryana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 78.5 mm of rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm at the Karnal AWS station.

Residents alleged that, like every year, the municipal corporation failed to clean drains on time. (HT Photo)

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The rain left commuters and pedestrians struggling on roads and in residential areas like Sector 13, Model Town, Sector 7, ITI Chowk, Railway Road and others.

Residents alleged that, like every year, the municipal corporation (MC) failed to clean drains on time. Shopkeepers along the under-construction single-pillar flyover, expressed anguish at the administration for the delay in work and heavy rain.

Sagar Madaan, who owns a computer hardware store on Railway Road, said that shopkeepers are already incurring losses due to the slow construction. He added that this has now led to waterlogging, with rainwater entering their shops and damaging goods.

MC commissioner Saloni Sharma was also on the ground amid the heavy downpour to personally inspect the drainage system, and she directed officials to remain vigilant in waterlogged areas to ensure that any obstruction in the drainage network is removed immediately.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from Karnal, Gurugram also witnessed heavy rain, recording 80 mm during the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Karnal, Gurugram also witnessed heavy rain, recording 80 mm during the period. {{/usCountry}}

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In Yamunanagar, 36 mm rain was registered, followed by 33.5 mm in Palwal, 20 mm in Hisar, 15.5 mm in Kaithal and 9.5 mm in Rohtak.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Rewari, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mewat, Palwal and Mahendergarh for Wednesday and Thursday.