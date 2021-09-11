Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7-8 protests a day, CM Amarinder’s home turf turns into hub of agitators
chandigarh news

7-8 protests a day, CM Amarinder’s home turf turns into hub of agitators

Patiala residents are facing traffic jams, road blockades and route diversions due to police barricading on a daily basis
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:45 AM IST
NSQF Vocational Teachers Union members wearing tyres at a rally march against the Punjab government in Patiala on September 5. (PTI)

With the Punjab assembly polls just five months away, the Patiala residents are having a harrowing time as chief minister Amarinder Singh’s hometown has turned into protest capital of the state.

According to police records, an average 7-8 protests were held in the city daily in the last 5 months with as many as 1,153 agitations from April 1 to August 31.

With massive protests being staged in the city, the residents are facing traffic jams, road blockades and traffic diversions due to police barricading on a daily basis. The situation has turned serious for the residents of colonies situated near the residence of CM Amarinder.

At present, the protestors have blocked main Passi and Fountain Chowk roads, thus restricting the traffic coming from the interiors of the city. A group of protestors is also sitting at the bus stop opposite Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib.

Abhishek Garg, a resident of New Lal Bagh locality, said the roads are always blocked near the CM residence and the police barricading adds to their problems.

RELATED STORIES

“Most of the time, it takes 40-45 minutes to cover 2-km distance,” he said.

Bhupinder Singh, a local resident, said it has become really difficult to move on the city roads which are blocked from all sides due to ongoing protests and construction works.

“We have to take longer routes to reach our destination,” he said.

Also, the construction of an overbridge near the new bus stand is causing inconvenience to those travelling on the Patiala-Rajpura road as the administration has diverted the main route through the main city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suspend campaign till Punjab polls announced: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to political parties

2015 firing: 2 months on, SIT yet to get date from Gujarat lab for lie-detector test on suspended IG Umranangal

Six held with 425kg cannabis in Ludhiana

Ludhiana man tries to run over customs team, booked
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP