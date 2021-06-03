Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
78 succumb to Covid-19 in Haryana, maximum in Sirsa

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:58 AM IST
A health worker collecting a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Seventy eight people succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 8,461 and fatality rate to 1.11%, according to the health bulletin.

The fresh count of cases also dipped to 1,171 in the past 24 hours during which 42,675 samples were taken.

Gurugram recorded 83 new cases, Faridabad 127, Sonepat 62, Hisar 102, Ambala 49, Karnal 66, Panipat 14, Rohtak 33, Rewari 15, Panchkula 50, Kurukshetra 39, Yamunanagar 96, Sirsa 127, Mahendergarh 21, Bhiwani 25, Jhajjar 28, Palwal 40, Fatehabad 86, Kaithal 35, Jind 28, Nuh 28, and Charkhi Dadri 17.

There were no reports of the fatalities in four districts, while Sirsa district recorded the highest nine fatalities followed by Gurugram and Hisar with eight each, Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Mahendergarh with two each, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula with three each, Rohtak six, Fatehabad and Bhiwani seven each, Kaithal, Jhajjar and Jind four each, Nuh one.

Meanwhile, till June 1 there were 84 fatalities due to the black fungus in the state. Of the total 951 cases of black fungus in the state, 746 patients are under treatment and 121 had been cured.

