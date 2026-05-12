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79,676 nominations filed for Himachal panchayat polls

Highest number of nominations were filed in Kangra district as 14,590 candidates, closely followed by Mandi district with 14,517 nominations

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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A total of 79,676 nominations were filed in Himachal on the last day of filing paper for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The state election commission confirmed that all members of the Narkanda nagar panchayat have been elected unopposed, effectively completing the election process in the civic body without the need for polling. (File)

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 79,676 nomination papers had been received by the close of filing on May 11, marking one of the highest levels of participation in recent Panchayati Raj elections in the hill state.

Highest number of nominations were filed in Kangra district as 14,590 candidates, closely followed by Mandi district with 14,517 nominations. While the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest number of nominations in the state, with only 493 candidates filing papers.

The state election commission confirmed that all members of the Narkanda nagar panchayat have been elected unopposed, effectively completing the election process in the civic body without the need for polling.

Meanwhile, the Rohru municipal council recorded 22 nominations, and notably, no candidate withdrew nomination papers on the final day of filing.

 
kangra district himachal pradesh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 79,676 nominations filed for Himachal panchayat polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 79,676 nominations filed for Himachal panchayat polls
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