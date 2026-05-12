79,676 nominations filed for Himachal panchayat polls

A total of 79,676 nominations were filed in Himachal on the last day of filing paper for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The state election commission confirmed that all members of the Narkanda nagar panchayat have been elected unopposed, effectively completing the election process in the civic body without the need for polling. (File)

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According to the State Election Commission, a total of 79,676 nomination papers had been received by the close of filing on May 11, marking one of the highest levels of participation in recent Panchayati Raj elections in the hill state.

Highest number of nominations were filed in Kangra district as 14,590 candidates, closely followed by Mandi district with 14,517 nominations. While the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest number of nominations in the state, with only 493 candidates filing papers.

The state election commission confirmed that all members of the Narkanda nagar panchayat have been elected unopposed, effectively completing the election process in the civic body without the need for polling.

Meanwhile, the Rohru municipal council recorded 22 nominations, and notably, no candidate withdrew nomination papers on the final day of filing.

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{{^usCountry}} With the nomination phase now complete, election authorities will move into the scrutiny process on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the nomination phase now complete, election authorities will move into the scrutiny process on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates seeking to withdraw from the contest may do so until May 15, following which election symbols will be formally allotted on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates seeking to withdraw from the contest may do so until May 15, following which election symbols will be formally allotted on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The polling process for panchayati raj institutions will be conducted in three phases using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes. The first phase of voting is scheduled for May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28 and the final phase on May 30. Polling stations across the state will remain open from 7am to 3pm on all polling days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The polling process for panchayati raj institutions will be conducted in three phases using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes. The first phase of voting is scheduled for May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28 and the final phase on May 30. Polling stations across the state will remain open from 7am to 3pm on all polling days. {{/usCountry}}

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