7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
The 7-month pregnant woman, a resident Manakwal village in Ludhiana, was attacked by her husband outside her maternal house and later dragged onto the road
Allegedly thrashed by her husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against the 22-year-old victim’s husband and in-laws.
The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with.
In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago. Soon after the marriage, however, she said, the accused started harassing her for dowry, following which she had moved back to her maternal home.
In her complaint, the victim also alleged that her husband was having an affair with another woman — also named in the FIR — and would often beat on being confronted about it. He allegedly attacked the victim in front of her mother over the issue on July 16.
The victim said her husband visited her maternal home on August 17, but upon arriving, verbally abused her before attacking her. He allegedly dragged her onto the road, but fled after she raised an alarm.
Kaur was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors told her about the miscarriage. She then filed a complaint with the police.
Assistant sub-inspector Satpal, investigating officer, said that a case under sections 316 (causing death of unborn child), 498-A (dowry), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance of a common international) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.
Former agri department director’s house burgled of ₹90k, jewellery
A group of burglars targeted the house of a retired director of the state agriculture department in Geeta Vihar of Tharike and decamped with cash, jewellery and foreign currency on Sunday afternoon. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.
The complainant, Jasvir Singh, said he, along with his wife, had gone to Sangowal village to attend a congregation on Sunday. Upon returning, he found his house ransacked and informed the police. The couple lived in the house by themselves as their son had settled abroad.
Assistant sub-inspector Major Singh from Sadar police station said the couple used to attend the congregation every Sunday and on the day of the incident, had left the house at 11.30 am before returning at around 3 pm. The house’s main gate was locked, but it had otherwise been ransacked.
The complainant said the burglars barged into the house after breaking open the lobby’s door, decamping with three gold bracelets, a gold chain and other jewellery, ₹90,000, some foreign currency and other valuables.
The ASI said that prima facie, the burglars seemed to be aware of the couple’s schedule. Police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused. An FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Sadar police station.
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
