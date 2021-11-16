8 extradition pleas in Bhola drug case pending with Canada: Centre to high court

Eight extradition requests against alleged “drug lords” sitting abroad are pending approval of the Canadian authorities, a ministry of external affairs (MEA) report in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case has revealed.

The report was filed in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana high court order on October 26.

The court had sought a status report from the central government on extradition of those accused in the infamous drug case in which the court is monitoring proceedings against those accused. The report would be taken up for hearing on November 18.

Those against whom extradition requests have been submitted include Ranjit Singh Aujla, Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Nirankar Singh Dhillon, Sarabjit Singh Sander, Lehmbar Singh Daleh, Amarjit Singh Kooner, Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal and Amrinder Singh Chheena.

The report reveals that while proceedings in one case are pending before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and others are pending with the Department of Justice, Canada.

THOSE ON THE LIST

Amarjit Singh Kooner

Kooner is wanted in the 2013 FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Fatehgarh Sahib. Documents were forwarded to Canadian authorities in 2016. Reminders were sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter pending with the Department of Justice, Canada.

Gursewak Singh Dhillon

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh Sahib FIR under the NDPS Act. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016. Reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest one in April 2021. The matter is pending with the Department of Justice.

Nirankar Singh Dhillon

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh FIR under the NDPS Act. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016. Reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter is pending with the DOJ.

Sarabjit Sander

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh FIR. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016. Reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter pending with DOJ.

Lehmbar Singh Daleh

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh Sahib drug FIR. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016. Reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter is pending with DOJ.

Amrinder Singh Chheena

Chheena, alias Laddi is wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh Sahib drug FIR. His documents were forwarded in 2016 and reminders were sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter is pending with DOJ.

Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh Sahib FIR. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016 and reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 with the latest in April 2021. The matter is pending with DOJ.

Ranjit Singh Aujla

Wanted in the 2013 Fatehgarh Sahib FIR. Extradition documents were forwarded in 2016. Reminders sent in 2016 and 2018 and the latest in April 2021. The matter is pending with DOJ.

Ranjit Kaur Kahlon

Wanted in the 2013 in Fatehgarh FIR. Extradition request made in 2017 with reminders sent in 2018 and April 2021. Pending approval of DOJ.

Parminder Singh Deo

Deo, alias Pindi is wanted in the 2013 drug FIR registered in Patiala. Extradition proceedings were initiated in 2017 and in 2018 more information sought from the Canadian authorities. Pending approval with DOJ.

Kanwar Baljit Singh

Wanted in a Narcotics Control Bureau case of 2013 under the NDPS Act. Extradition proceedings initiated in 2017 and then in 2018. More documents sought by the Canadian authorities. The NCB apprised of the matter in 2018. The matter pending with NCB, Delhi.

