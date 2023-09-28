News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 held for ‘illegal extraction’ of minerals in central Kashmir

8 held for ‘illegal extraction’ of minerals in central Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 28, 2023 10:26 PM IST

A police spokesperson said Humhama police during patrolling seized eight tippers in Humhana involved in illegal transportation of minerals

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested eight persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said they have also seized eight vehicles involved in the transportation.
A police spokesperson said Humhama police during patrolling seized eight tippers in Humhana involved in illegal transportation of minerals.

“The drivers of these vehicles identified as Aashiq Hussain Rather of Sofipora Budgam, Javaid Hussain Mir of Paller Budgam, Irshad Hussain Mir of Paller Budgam, Ishfaq Ahmad Paul of Sheikhpora Budgam, Ab Rahman Bhat of Sheikhpora Budgam, Irfan Ahmed Beigh of Kadipora Budgam, Aaqib Hussain Mir of Paller Budgam and Mohd Iqbal Teli of Palibagh Budgam were also arrested on the spot,” the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Budgam police station and investigation taken up.

“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” the spokesperson said.

Thursday, September 28, 2023
