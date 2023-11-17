Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 45 lakh in US

8 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 45 lakh in US

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair

As many as eight heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for 45.09 lakh in the US on November 15.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from Chandigarh were sold for 1.24 crore in the US. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for 1.24 crore in the US. Also designed by Jeanneret, the auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of 3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP