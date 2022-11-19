800 kg of poppy seized in Jammu, 2 smugglers arrested

Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 800 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team conducting routine checks of the vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway intercepted an oil tanker at Jakhani, they said. During the search, police recovered 800 kg poppy from the vehicle heading towards Udhampur, they said.

Two inter-state smugglers, who were smuggling the consignment of poppy straw outside the union territory, were also arrested, they said.

A case was registered against the duo identified as Gorav and Naseeb of Sonipat (Haryana).