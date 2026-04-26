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800 MT garbage piling up in Ludhiana everyday; processing to be ramped up, assures MC

The legacy waste management plant in Jamalpur began functional last month. The plant is supposed to remediate 19.62 MT legacy waste in 18 months

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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Amid the city producing around 1,100 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste everyday and the solid waste management plant at Jamalpur processing only 300 MT, the civic body has said that the pace of processing will be increased soon to address the 800-MT gap.

The city produces 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage daily, but only 300 MT is being processed at the Jamalpur processing facility. (HT Photo)

Municipal corporation’s superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said the contractor running the plant recently invested in the latest machinery so the processing work would pick up pace soon. “They have committed to increasing the processing capacity. They have got the latest machinery. We want the contractor to plug the gap,” he said.

The legacy waste management plant in Jamalpur began functional last month. The plant is supposed to remediate 19.62 MT legacy waste in 18 months.

Gupta said that while the contract was granted in 2023, the setting up of the facility and installing a 2,000 kV power connection took time. “It was our responsibility to provide the power connection. This was done last month. The plant is processing 5,000 MT waste daily. We have asked the contractor to take it up to 10,000 MT per day. Officials are aiming to get rid of one-third of the legacy waste in a few months so that they can free up space for setting up a new integrated solid waste management system.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 800 MT garbage piling up in Ludhiana everyday; processing to be ramped up, assures MC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 800 MT garbage piling up in Ludhiana everyday; processing to be ramped up, assures MC
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