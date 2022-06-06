Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
85-year-old man killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

An 85-year-old resident was killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run. (HT File)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An unidentified vehicle claimed the life of an 85-year-old resident of Sector 45-D on Saturday night.

Police said the vehicle hit the victim, Kasturi Lal, who was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on the Sector 44/45 dividing road around 10 pm and drove off.

A passer-by noticed an injured Lal, who was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Police are going over the footage of CCTV cameras in the area to identify the driver of the offending vehicle.

