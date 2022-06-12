Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 88 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity, highest in 114 days
chandigarh news

88 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity, highest in 114 days

Chandigarh’s tally went up from 35 to 37, while Panchkula logged 30 cases, compared to 19 the day before; in Mohali, 21 people were found infected, down from 22 on Friday
The infected people in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 15, 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 39, 43, 49, 51, 55, 56 and 63, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/

Mohali/Panchkula Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to march upwards for the fifth straight day on Saturday, with 88 people testing positive for the virus, up from 76 the day before.

Saturday’s tally was highest since 94 cases on February 17, 114 days ago.

Chandigarh’s tally went up from 35 to 37, while Panchkula logged 30 cases, compared to 19 the day before. In Mohali, 21 people were found infected, down from 22 on Friday.

The infected people in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 15, 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 39, 43, 49, 51, 55, 56 and 63, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar.

With the new cases, Chandigarh tricity’s active cases crossed the 300 mark. (HT)
RELATED STORIES

In Mohali, 13 cases surfaced in various parts of Mohali city, five in Kharar and three in Dera Bassi. With this, tricity’s active cases crossed the 300 mark. Of the 336 positive patients currently, 174 are in Chandigarh, 88 in Mohali and 74 in Panchkula.

Cautioning residents about the sudden spike in cases, Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “For the past two days, the cases are rising unexpectedly in Chandigarh and other states. We need to be extra vigilant as any complacency can invite surge again. During the third wave too, which had peaked in January, the daily case tally was suddenly doubling. People must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest, especially with booster dose.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP