89 students of Haryana govt’s ‘Super 100’ programme to appear in JEE advanced exam

Eighty-nine students from all categories out of the 100 enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme of the Haryana government at Rewari centre will appear in the JEE advanced exam as they qualified the JEE (mains), result of which was declared on Saturday evening. The JEE exam is being conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

Eighty-nine students from all categories out of the 100 enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme of the Haryana government at Rewari centre will appear in the JEE advanced exam as they qualified the JEE (mains), result of which was declared on Saturday evening. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of these 89 students, 21 belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 24 to Other Backward Classes, one to the Scheduled Tribe and the remaining are from general and EWS categories.

Naveen Mishra, who heads the ‘Super 100‘ programme at Rewari, said two students have scored above 99% percentile, 11 above 95% percentile and 35 secured above 90% percentile. Last year, 91 students from this centre had qualified the JEE (mains) exam.

“For the past many years, we have been providing platform to the students from poor background to fulfil their dreams. We used to conduct a test to enrol students for two years and those who had passed Class 10 from government schools are eligible to appear. Now, we will focus on the JEE (advanced) exam and hope that the majority of our students qualify it,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas Kumar, a student from Hisar, who got enrolled at the Rewari centre two years ago, has scored 99% marks in the JEE (mains exam). His father works as a street vendor in Hisar.

“I belong to a humble background and it was difficult for a student like me to reach this stage. I want to become a software engineer. Mishra sir has provided such a great platform to students to achieve their dreams. I hail from the SC category and without help from this centre, I would not have reached this stage,” he added.

Another student from Sirsa, who has scored 99.5% percentile in the JEE (mains exam), said he lost his mother when he was just a year old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was very difficult for my family to bear my education expenses and Haryana government’s programme is a lifeline for many students like me,” he added.