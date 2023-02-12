8-year-old boy strangled while playing with rope in Ambala

An eight-year-old boy was found dead after he purportedly got strangled while playing with a rope at his house in Ambala’s New Inderpuri Colony, police said on Saturday.

Investigators said on Friday evening, the deceased, Vansh, a Class-3 student, was playing with his two elder sisters on the terrace of their house.

“The boy was later left alone and was playing with a plastic rope tied with a door that got entangled around his neck. Minutes after the incident, the family found the boy unconscious and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” said sub-inspector Raghubir Singh, in-charge, Police Post Number 2.

Doctors, who performed the autopsy at the district civil hospital, termed it strangulation due to hanging. The body was handed over to the family. The deceased’s father Diwan is a launderer. Apart from his two elder sisters, he is also survived by a twin brother.