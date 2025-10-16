8-yr-old Patiala student was repeatedly sexually assaulted: Medical report

Three days after a physical education teacher of a private school in Patiala was arrested for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, the medical examination report has confirmed “repeated sexual abuse”. The accused, Paramjeet Singh, a physical education instructor (PTI), has been arrested under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 64 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The medical examination, conducted at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, found multiple external injuries on the child’s private parts. Apart from swelling on the labia minora and labia majora -- parts of the external female genitalia -- the report confirmed that the girl’s hymen was also torn.

Doctors recorded that the survivor told them about finger penetration during the assault.

The girl’s family handed over bloodstained undergarments to the medical team, strengthening evidence in the case.

According to the police, the teacher used to take the victim to the school washroom, where he would sexually abuse her.

The victim told the police that the accused had been sexually abusing her for a few months.

Patiala superintendent of police Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “We immediately arrested the teacher and have taken him on three-day remand for interrogation.”

The child development and protection officer (CDPO) is in touch with the parents of other students of the school to ascertain if any other child faced similar sexual abuse by the accused.

Lahori Gate police station house officer Shivraj Singh said, “We have sent blood samples of both the victim and the accused for DNA test.”

The school principal said that the physical education instructor has been placed under suspension and the authorities are cooperating with the police.