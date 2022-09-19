9 get life term in 11-yr-old Rohtak murder case

: A local court in Rohtak on Saturday sentenced 9 persons to life imprisonment in an 11-year-old murder case.

Additional district and session judge RK Yadav convicted Kuldeep, Vijay, Rajendra, Captain, Manjeet, Ramchandra, Vinod, Ranbir, Manoj alias Sonu for killing Suresh, a resident of Naunand village in Rohtak.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 each on all the convicts.

Sampla police station in-charge inspector Rakesh Saini said that on August 2, 2011, Suresh, a resident of Nunand village, was killed with sticks and bricks.

“On a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother Dharm Singh, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 148 and 149 of the Indian penal code (IPC),” the inspector said.

The accused had attacked Suresh in 2006 and a case was going on in the court. The accused had falsely named Suresh and his brother in a murder case in which court had acquitted the duo. Keeping rivalry due to this, the accused together killed Suresh, he added.

