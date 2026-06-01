9 hurt in police-protester clash at Mohali-Chandigarh border

A few Punjab government employees were injured during a clash with Chandigarh police personnel during their march from Phase 8 toward the Punjab chief minister’s residence on Sunday. The protesters, under the banner of the Old Pay Scale, Old Pension and Allowances Restoration Front, earlier held a rally near Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 in support of their demands, including restoration of old pay scales and old pension scheme besides job regularisation for contractual staff.

Injured protesters under treatment at Phase 6 civil hospital on Sunday. (HT)

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Later, during their march, Chandigarh police allegedly used water cannons, leaving nine employees, including a woman, injured, the protesters said. Three of them were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, the Front stated.

Their other demands include release of 18% dearness allowance, reinstatement of rural and border area allowances, and withdrawal of termination notices issued to teachers under various recruitment categories. They opposed the implementation of central-pattern pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020.

During the protest, the administration reportedly offered a meeting with the joint principal secretary to the chief minister, but the protesters rejected the proposal.

Addressing the gathering, front conveners Vikram Dev Singh, Gurdeep Singh Bassi, Shalinder Kamboj and others said the agitation would be intensified if their demands were ignored.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said extensive arrangements were made to maintain law and order. “Police personnel tried to stop the marchers from proceeding towards Chandigarh and also urged them to remain peaceful,” he said. He declined to comment further on the confrontation that followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said extensive arrangements were made to maintain law and order. “Police personnel tried to stop the marchers from proceeding towards Chandigarh and also urged them to remain peaceful,” he said. He declined to comment further on the confrontation that followed. {{/usCountry}}

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The demonstration concluded at 6 pm. The Front said it would unveil the next phase of its protest soon.