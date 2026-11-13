9 Punjab-origin men arrested for drug trafficking in Canada

Nine Punjab-origin men have been arrested by Canadian law enforcement officials in connection with drug trafficking. A release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) stated that its Organized Crime Unit launched an investigation into a group involved in high-level interprovincial drug trafficking in December 2025. These drugs were being transported to Winnipeg using various methods, including passenger vehicles, courier services, postal shipments and commercial airlines. (HT)

“The investigation focused on individuals trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine and prescription opioids into Manitoba,” it added. Investigators identified several individuals involved in the network and determined that the illicit drugs were being sourced from Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta and transported into Manitoba.

These drugs were being transported to Winnipeg using various methods, including passenger vehicles, courier services, postal shipments and commercial airlines. In Winnipeg, the narcotics were delivered to designated properties, where they were retrieved, stored and subsequently distributed through underground networks.

According to the WPS, the investigation was supported by several law enforcement and federal partners, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peel Regional Police (PRP) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

On August 26, 2026, WPS investigators, with assistance from the CBSA, OPP, PRP and RCMP, executed multiple search warrants at locations in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), seizing approximately 29 kg of methamphetamine, 12 kg of cocaine, 3 kg of ketamine, 25,000 prescription opioid and other controlled-substance pills, $126,000 in Canadian currency, six firearms and ammunition, among other items.

Those arrested and charged were identified as Tarundev Singh, 32, his father Devinder Singh, 57, Amandeep Singh, 47, Mandeep Singh Dutta, 37, Karanvir Singh, 24, Maganpreet Boparai, 25, Tarnvir Sandhu, 37, Karan Joshi, 34, and Manjinder Singh Sagoo, 43.

Tarnvir Sandhu, Karan Joshi and Manjinder Singh Sagoo were arrested from Ontario while the rest were caught in Winnipeg.