92-year-old becomes latest Covid fatality in Chandigarh

On the cases' front, tricity's daily tally rose from 11 to 13 in the past 24 hours; Mohali and Panchkula have not reported any casualty in September so far
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Chandigarh logged four cases, after three on Wednesday. The number rose from four to seven in Mohali, but dropped from four to two in Panchkula. (ANI)

A 92-year-old woman from Manimajra died due to Covid-19 at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Thursday, the third virus-related fatality in Chandigarh in September.

Earlier, the UT health department had recorded Covid deaths on September 1 and 7.

Mohali and Panchkula have not reported any casualty in September so far.

On the cases’ front, tricity’s daily tally rose from 11 to 13 in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh logged four cases, after three on Wednesday. The number rose from four to seven in Mohali, but dropped from four to two in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, three infections surfaced on PGIMER’s campus and one in Sector 24. In Mohali, all cases were from Mohali city and Kharar, and Panchkula’s both cases were from Kalka.

The active cases increased to 89 – 48 in Mohali, 28 in the UT and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s caseload stands at 65,142, of which 64,298 patients have recovered and 816 have died.

Mohali has recorded 68,658 infections till date. As many 67,550 patients have been cured, but 1,060 have died – highest in the tricity.

Panchkula’s case count is 30,699, including 30,309 recoveries and 377 deaths.

