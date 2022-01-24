Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 95 intoxicant pills recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmate
chandigarh news

95 intoxicant pills recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmate

Ludhiana central jail inmate, Chamkaur Singh of Jassowal village of Sudhae, had ninety-five intoxicant pills; a case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused
Earlier on the intervening night of January 18 and 19, the Ludhiana central jail staff had recovered two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant pills from a jail inmate. (HT Files)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ninety-five intoxicant pills were recovered from the possession of an inmate at the Ludhiana central jail during a surprise check on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Chamkaur Singh of Jassowal village of Sudhae.

A case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 42 and 45 of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station, on the statement of assistant superintendent of the jail, Sukhdev Singh.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the inmate on production warrant to find out where he got the contraband from.

Earlier on the intervening night of January 18 and 19, the jail staff had recovered two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant pills from a jail inmate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP