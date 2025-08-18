9,500 acres still under water in Ferozepur, farmers count losses

The release of 80,000 cusecs of water from the Hussainiwala Headworks downstream into Pakistan on Sunday led to a noticeable drop in flood levels by up to 1.5 feet but several villages remained inundated in Ferozepur over the past 24 hours. Fields in Ferozepur remained submerged under water on Sunday.

Despite the improved flood levels, approximately 9,500 acres of agricultural land across 26 villages remain affected by the overflowing Sutlej, raising concern among residents and local authorities.

Meanwhile, fields in areas such as Alewala, Nihala Lavera, Dhira Ghara, Talli Gulam, Bandala, Jama Megha, Bala Megha, Dona Telu Mal, and Nizamwala villages remained flooded, with waterlogging threatening standing crops and livestock.

Flagging scale of agricultural damage, health risks from stagnant water, and the overall disruption to rural life, Mahinder Singh from Dhira Ghara said the villagers are now fearing an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Harbhajan Singh from Talli Gulam urged the government must provide immediate relief.

Deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said: “Seven relief camps, along with medical camps, have been set up in vulnerable villages to contain potential health issues. Designated shelters are also ready to accommodate affected families if required.”

In Kalu Wala village, almost entirely surrounded by floodwaters, the administration has intensified surveillance and emergency response efforts. Boats are being repaired and made available strictly for relief purposes. Residents have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and use boats only in emergencies.

“The district remains alert and well-prepared. The situation is under control,” the Deputy Commissioner reassured, urging residents to avoid panic and rely only on official advisories for information.

Sutlej inundates 6,400 acres in Fazilka dist

With the Sutlej in spate after heavy downpour in its catchment areas, nearly 6,400 acres of agricultural land have been inundated in around a dozen border villages of Fazilka district.

The swollen river, besides submerging hundreds of acres of farmland, has cut off road connectivity to several hamlets, trapping residents in dire conditions.

Floodwaters have engulfed low-lying areas in at least 12 to 13 villages beyond the Kawaan Wali bridge — including Dhani Ram Singh, Jhangar Bhaini, Rete Wali Bhaini, Dhani Sadda Singh, Dona Nanaka, Teja Rohela, Gulaba Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, and Gatti Numbers 1, 2, and 3.

In some places, floodwater is several feet deep, damaging paddy crops, green fodder for livestock, vegetables, and other seasonal produce.

The situation in villages like Gulaba Bhaini and its adjoining hamlet, Dhani Sadda Singh, is particularly grave, with water reaching road level and severing all motorable access.

Residents, including Sumitra Bai, Kala Singh, Dalip Singh, and others, reported that the water level rose suddenly overnight, surrounding their homes and fields. They remain trapped inside their houses with no safe way out and no means to evacuate livestock or secure their belongings.

“We were not given any prior warning,” said Sumitra Bai. “Now we have just one boat left, operated by the villagers themselves. There’s no oarsman, no paddles — we’re using broken bamboo sticks to steer it.”

The lack of basic relief supplies, fodder for cattle, and food rations has left affected families relying solely on the hope of administrative or NGO support. Several residents also said that elderly and sick family members are stranded inside flooded homes without assistance.

On the other side of the village, farmers are trying to build mud embankments to prevent further crop loss. At Kawaanwali Patan, a house near the riverbank has been partially submerged, and family members are making desperate efforts to save their belongings and livestock feed.

Fazilka tehsildar Jaspreet Singh, who is touring the affected areas, acknowledged the severity of the flooding. “Water has entered several fields and surrounded dhanis (hamlets). Damage assessments are underway. The administration is ready to provide assistance — whether fodder through the Market Committee or food supplies where needed.”

He further added that 79,000 cusecs of water released from Hussainiwala have reached the affected villages, triggering the flooding. While relief camps have been set up by the administration in anticipation of the flood season, he noted that the situation is not dire enough to relocate villagers to camps. “Teams remain on the ground and prepared to respond as the situation evolves,” he said.