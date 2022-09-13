9.6 lakh cash recovered from Alwar man in Ramban

JAMMU: Police have detained a man and recovered ₹9.6 lakh from his possession in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district, said officials on Tuesday.

“During checking of vehicles at a check post, a police party intercepted a grey coloured WagonR bearing (JK01-K-0732) which was subjected to thorough checking. During checking, cash amounting to ₹9,60,000 was recovered from the bag of Radhe Syam, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

“He was sitting in the car along with three other persons. Cash recovered is suspected to be stolen or otherwise.

Radhe Syam was unable to explain satisfactorily the source of the huge cash. He could not satisfactorily tell us from where he brought such huge cash, which created suspicion that the recovered cash could be stolen or otherwise,” said a senior police officer.

The recovered cash was seized on the spot.

The income tax department was also informed to ascertain the source of recovered cash and corresponding tax liability if any, he said.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, “The man ran a canteen in Srinagar. He, however, was not responding to the queries satisfactorily. The individual will be presented before the court.”

