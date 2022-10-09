97 degrees awarded to graduates at Ludhiana’s DMCH convocation ceremony

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Saturday organised the annual convocation for its MBBS 2016 batch students at the Dumra auditorium.

IIT Ropar director Rajiv Ahuja was the chief guest on the occasion, when 97 students were awarded with their degrees, while 66 medical students facilitated the awards in professional examinations. Dean academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal administered the Hippocratic Oath to the fresh graduates before presenting them their degrees.

Sukhmani Sidhu bagged the gold medal for best graduate and silver medal for second best graduate was conferred to Aneesha Puri. Sukhmani Sidhu was also felicitated with the all-rounder’s award.

Principal Dr Sandeep Puri read the annual college report elaborating the achievements and progress made by the institution during the last one year before the audience.

In his keynote speech, chief guest Rajeev Ahuja urged the students to put in their best effort for advancement and success.

Ludhiana Raising concern over the spread of the vector-borne disease, the district reported 14 cases of dengue for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Previously, the highest count of dengue cases reported in a day was seven, witnessed on September 30. With the fresh infections, the total count of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 165. As many as 1,734 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in the district so far.Meanwhile, two fresh Covid cases were also reported in the district during the last 24 hours. With the fresh infections, the number of active cases in the district reached 16.

Panic grips Janakpuri as two groups indulge in violent altercation

Ludhiana Panic gripped Janakpuri after two groups indulged in a violent scuffle late on Friday. Members of both groups attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons as locals gathered at the spot, but did not intervene. Eyewitnesses said the accused indulged in a scuffle in Ganesh Nagar. Police said the groups assembled in Janakpuri and were captured on camera in the act. Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station head officer at Division number 2, said both groups shared an old rivalry. The accused have identified as Tiger of Ghora Colony, Vansh Verma of Janakpuri, Aladin who works as a driver at civil hospital, Prince of Shankar Colony of Tibba road, Tushar of Janakpuri, Sahil of Manjeet Nagar, Shubhi, Beta and Ghuda of Ghora Colony, while their 20 accomplices are yet to be identified. A case was registered an a hunt is on for their arrest.

CMC-Vardhman Rehabilitation Centre gets off the ground

Ludhiana : The CMC-Vardhman Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, by deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Saturday. The centre offers facilities for managing the disability of patients and management of complications caused by stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders with the utilisation of physical agents like heat, cold and electricity along with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, sensory equipment, and electrotherapy. The centre will also help in the restoration of the patient’s activities of daily living, mobility and reintegration with the community with a near normal quality of life. Director CMC, Dr William Bhatti said that the facility of physical medicine and rehabilitation along with the artificial limb centre are fully equipped and accessible to anybody who wishes to avail of the facility.

