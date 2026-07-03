97% SIR survey forms distributed in Punjab, says CEO Anindita Mitra

Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra on Thursday said 97.44% enumeration forms had been distributed across the state under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, which got underway on June 25.

Appealing to all electors across Punjab, chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra urged them to ensure that their enumeration forms were duly filled. (HT)

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The chief electoral officer (CEO) said the SIR exercise was progressing smoothly across the state. As part of the campaign, which will continue till July 25, a total of 24,453 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been conducting house-to-house visits and, as of July 1, have distributed enumeration forms to 2,09,12,619 electors out of the state’s total electorate of 2,14,61,043.

Mitra said besides distributing the enumeration forms, the BLOs were also assisting electors in filling out the forms to ensure that they were completed accurately and without any errors.

She said the collection of duly filled enumeration forms had also commenced. In addition, the process of digitising the received forms had been initiated.

Appealing to all electors across Punjab, Mitra urged them to ensure that their enumeration forms were duly filled and to extend full cooperation to the BLOs so that this extensive exercise can be completed within the stipulated timeline.

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