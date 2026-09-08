9kg heroin seized, 7 held as cops bust cross-border smuggling modules, in Amritsar, Gurdaspur

Rural Police busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals, and recovered 15 illegal pistols and 5 kg heroin from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers, and were receiving consignments of illegal arms and drugs for further supply in the region. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Rorawala Khurd and Shubhpreet Singh alias Shubh, resident of Verka-Majitha Bypass in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers, and were receiving consignments of illegal arms and drugs for further supply in the region.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other persons involved, and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks.

Sharing operational details, inspector general of police (IGP) (border range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, teams from Gharinda police station received reliable information that two suspects, who deal in illegal pistol and heroin smuggling, were actively moving around in the Attari area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting swiftly on this input, police party set up a naka (checkpoint) at the Dhussi Bandh T-point located at Attari-Jhabal Road and stopped two suspected persons riding on Activa scooter, said the IGP, while adding that upon frisking the Activa riders Shubhpreet Singh and Deepak Singh, who was the pillion rider, a consignment of 15 pistols and 5 kg heroin was recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting swiftly on this input, police party set up a naka (checkpoint) at the Dhussi Bandh T-point located at Attari-Jhabal Road and stopped two suspected persons riding on Activa scooter, said the IGP, while adding that upon frisking the Activa riders Shubhpreet Singh and Deepak Singh, who was the pillion rider, a consignment of 15 pistols and 5 kg heroin was recovered. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar (rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said, based on the interrogation of both arrested persons, two more accused involved in this module have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them.

In this regard, a case FIR no 388 dated September 6 under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25(8) of the Arms Act has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural, added officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}