Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

9-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 09:46 PM IST

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday

The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said. (Representational photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said.

The accused, however, came back on another day and raped the girl after finding her alone at home, said the victim’s mother in her complaint which was lodged on Tuesday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP