A month after peak of 24K, Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases drop below 2,000

For the first time in 94 days, tricity’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below the 2,000 mark amid the steady downturn in fresh infections over the past few weeks.

Since reaching the record high of 24,201 on May 12, the active cases have seen a 92% slump in the subsequent month, dropping to 1,939 as of Friday. This was combined with the recovery rate reaching over 97% across the tricity.

It was only March 9 last when less than 2,000 (1,979) cases in the tricity were active.

Amid the peak of the second wave in early May, Chandigarh’s active cases had shot up to 8,653 on May 10. The very next day, Panchkula reached its highest active caseload of 2,988. At 12,922, Mohali has the most patients under treatment on May 12, when the figure in the tricity was also the highest.

A month later, UT has 564 active cases, Mohali 1,013 and Panchkula 362, an evident impact of the lockdown restrictions imposed in May’s first week.

“This is the result of Covid appropriate behaviour being followed by people and our focus on early detection of cases. Lockdown has also played its role, while vaccination has helped improve people’s immunity. But people should continue to exercise caution to keep the third wave at bay,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, health, Chandigarh.

The daily positivity rate, indicating the samples testing positive, was 2.54% in Mohali and 2.79% in Panchkula, but a tad higher in Chandigarh at 3.28%.

169 fresh infections, eight dead

The tricity logged less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for the fifth time in the past six days, as 169 people tested positive. However, the figure was higher than Thursday’s 134, lowest since March 2’s 132 cases.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali clocked 70 cases each, up from 66 and 49 a day ago, respectively, and Panchkula had 29 infections, higher than 19 on Thursday.

Eight more people succumbed to the virus – five in Mohali and three in Chandigarh. Panchkula had no casualty for the sixth time since the advent of June.

Those who died in Chandigarh were an 88-year-old woman from Sector 32, an 82-year-old woman from Sector 27 and a 49-year-old man in Sector 18.

In Mohali, three women were among the five fatalities. They were aged 80, 65 and 59, and were residents of Boothgarh, Dera Bassi and Gharuan, respectively. The male deceased were an 81-year-old man from Mohali city and a 50-year-old man from Kharar.