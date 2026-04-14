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A ‘tail’ of negligence: Food outlet to pay 50K to Chandigarh resident who found lizard in his ‘bhatura’

The commission awarded ₹40,000 for mental agony and harassment and ₹10,000 towards litigation costs, observing that serving unhygienic, sub-standard food reflects negligence and violates a consumer’s right to safe food

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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The district consumer disputes redressal commission-I, Chandigarh, has directed Sagar Ratna Restaurants Pvt Ltd and its franchisee at Elante Mall to pay 50,000 to a customer who found a live lizard in his food, holding them guilty of deficiency in service.

The UT health department further claimed that penalties of Rs25,000 and Rs50,000 have also been imposed upon the franchise owner. (HT Photo)

The commission awarded 40,000 for mental agony and harassment and 10,000 towards litigation costs, observing that serving unhygienic, sub-standard food reflects negligence and violates a consumer’s right to safe food.

The complaint was filed by Dr Jagjiwan Kumar Bansal, a retired government doctor, and his wife Sarita Bansal, residents of Sector 15-D, who had visited the food court outlet on June 14, 2022, and ordered channa bhatura and masala dosa for 410. While eating, they discovered a live lizard beneath the bhatura and reported the matter to restaurant staff and police.

A daily diary report (DDR) was lodged, and the food sample was sealed for laboratory testing by the UT health department. Though the lab report did not mention the lizard, it declared the channa sub-standard due to the presence of sunset yellow acidic colour, though no report addressed the lizard.

The UT health department further claimed that penalties of 25,000 and 50,000 have also been imposed upon the franchise owner.

The commission observed that the plea of the franchise that the lizard might have entered from the common seating area of the food court is not acceptable as the serving of unhygienic and sub-standard food unfit for consumption and the discovery of a reptile beneath the served item clearly indicates negligence.

“The mental shock, trauma, and apprehension suffered by the complainants upon discovering a live reptile in their food cannot be trivialised merely because no lasting physical injury is shown. The right of a consumer to safe and hygienic food is a fundamental facet of consumer jurisprudence, and any breach thereof strikes at the root of public health and consumer confidence,” the bench under president Pawanjit Singh and member Suresh Kumar Sardana further observed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / A ‘tail’ of negligence: Food outlet to pay 50K to Chandigarh resident who found lizard in his ‘bhatura’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / A ‘tail’ of negligence: Food outlet to pay 50K to Chandigarh resident who found lizard in his ‘bhatura’
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