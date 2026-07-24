A year later, Panchkula DC’s 3-day potholes repair promise falls flat

Nearly a year after the district administration assured that all potholes in the city would be repaired within three days, Panchkula’s roads continue to be riddled with craters, exposing commuters to accidents and waterlogging while highlighting the failure of civic agencies to deliver on their promises.

The road outside the main gate of Mansa Devi Temple is also in a poor condition. (Sant Arora/HT)

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In September last year, Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma had assured the Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini that potholes across the city would be repaired within three days. However, despite the assurance, many stretches remained unattended.

Explaining the delay, the DC said that earlier, there was confusion over the jurisdiction of the service lanes. “Although they were under the municipal corporation (MC), they have now been transferred to the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA),” he said, adding that the service lanes, along with roads under the MC and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), will be repaired soon.

One of the worst-hit stretches is the road leading to Sector 6 civil hospital, where potholes remain unrepaired. Rainwater accumulates in these potholes even after a short spell of rain, increasing the risk of accidents and providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread vector-borne diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} The road outside the main gate of Mansa Devi Temple is also in a poor condition. Potholes, coupled with stagnant sewage and dirty water due to the nearby slum, inconvenience thousands of devotees visiting the shrine. The dividing road between Sectors 10 and 15 has also developed a large pothole, posing a serious hazard to motorists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The road outside the main gate of Mansa Devi Temple is also in a poor condition. Potholes, coupled with stagnant sewage and dirty water due to the nearby slum, inconvenience thousands of devotees visiting the shrine. The dividing road between Sectors 10 and 15 has also developed a large pothole, posing a serious hazard to motorists. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMDA, responsible for maintaining the city’s major roads, has failed to keep several key stretches motorable. Several service lanes are equally damaged.

The service lane leading to the civil hospital is strewn with loose gravel, making it dangerous for two-wheeler riders. At the Sector 17/8 roundabout, authorities have merely filled a large pothole with bricks as a temporary measure.

Deep potholes can also be seen near the booth market at the entrance to Sector 15 and at the Housing Board Light Point, one of the city’s busiest entry points. Several internal roads maintained by the MC are also in poor condition.

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ML Malhotra, president of the Residents Welfare Association, Sector 16, said the road connecting the sector to Budhanpur village has deteriorated badly, while roads around the local market also require immediate repairs.

Responding to the issue, Panchkula mayor Sham Lal Bansal said the MC has procured around 1,200 bags of bitumen for monsoon patchwork and that repairs would begin shortly. He said that roadside gullies are also being desilted to prevent waterlogging, which weakens road surfaces.

Roads in Industrial Area Phases I and II present an equally grim picture. Continuous movement of heavy vehicles has left several stretches badly damaged. During the monsoon, potholes remain submerged under dirty water, making it difficult for motorists to judge their depth and increasing the chances of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

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Harsh Goel, an automobile dealer in Industrial Area Phase II, said that while the Panchkula-Chandigarh connecting road is in good condition and drain-cleaning work has started, most roads inside the industrial area require urgent repairs.

Superintending engineer of the HSIIDC, Rohit Kanwar, said the High-Powered Committee has approved a ₹16-crore tender for the repair of roads in Industrial Area Phases I and II. The work will begin after the monsoon and is expected to be completed by October.