Aadhaar card holders can update documents online for free till June 14

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow Aadhaar card holders to update their details online for free till June 14.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow Aadhaar card holders to update their details online for free till June 14. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, no fee will be charged from the card holders for updating their proof of identity and proof of address. This service is free of cost only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres as in the case earlier.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload proof of identity and proof of address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if their Aadhaar card was issued eight to 10 years ago and never was updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhanced authentication success rate, the authority said. People who have not updated their Aadhaar card in the last eight to 10 years are required to upload their (PoI/PoA) documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This service can be availed at Aadhaar sewa kendras of UIDAI and other enrolment centres by paying ₹50. However, the UIDAI has waived the charges for the online Aadhaar document update service for a limited period of three months.

UIDAI deputy director general Bhawna Garg has appealed the residents of Chandigarh to avail this opportunity and keep their Aadhaar card updated.

She also advised the residents to keep their mobile numbers and e-mail ids updated to avail online services and keep track on the authentication activities.

Various Aadhaar online services can be availed on myAadhaar portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) and through mAadhaar app, where the list of documents acceptable as proofs of identity and address is also available.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}