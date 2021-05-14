Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP accuses central, Punjab govts of playing politics over ventilators
chandigarh news

AAP accuses central, Punjab govts of playing politics over ventilators

In a statement, Sandhwan alleged that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and medical education minister O P Soni were responsible for the deaths due to non-availability of ventilators and other health services in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and state kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday accused the central and state governments of playing politics on the “faulty ventilators” purchased through PM Cares Fund.

In a statement, Sandhwan alleged that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and medical education minister O P Soni were responsible for the deaths due to non-availability of ventilators and other health services in the state.

The AAP MLA said he had he had taken up the matter regarding the poor quality ventilators with the state government on September 8, 2020, and again in a high-level meeting held on March 5, 2021, at Baba Farid Medical College in which medical education minister OP Soni along with secretaries, MLAs and deputy commissioners were present.

During the meeting when discussion was held on 14 ventilators kept in the medical college, it was informed that these ventilators were not working properly and not being used,” he said. Sandhwan said he had raised the issue of ventilators from time to time, but the state government did not resolve the problem. The government was now saying that it would get them repaired, he added.

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and state kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday accused the central and state governments of playing politics on the “faulty ventilators” purchased through PM Cares Fund.

In a statement, Sandhwan alleged that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and medical education minister O P Soni were responsible for the deaths due to non-availability of ventilators and other health services in the state.

The AAP MLA said he had he had taken up the matter regarding the poor quality ventilators with the state government on September 8, 2020, and again in a high-level meeting held on March 5, 2021, at Baba Farid Medical College in which medical education minister OP Soni along with secretaries, MLAs and deputy commissioners were present.

During the meeting when discussion was held on 14 ventilators kept in the medical college, it was informed that these ventilators were not working properly and not being used,” he said. Sandhwan said he had raised the issue of ventilators from time to time, but the state government did not resolve the problem. The government was now saying that it would get them repaired, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP