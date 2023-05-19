Khattar’s former aide at centre of contentious land deal, says AAP leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused a former aide of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of using his influence to facilitate financial gains for his family.

Haryana AAP leader Anurag Dhanda at a Friday press briefing alleged that the family members of former principal officer on special duty (OSD) to the CM Neeraj Daftuar were at the centre of a contentious land deal which took place in 2022. The AAP leader demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Producing copies of documents pertaining to the land transaction, the AAP leader said two individuals — Sidharth Lamba of Sector 56, Gurugram, and Ashish Chandna of Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram — had incorporated a limited liability partnership firm, A.N.A Real Logistics, on February 24 last year for carrying out transport and logistics business. Documents showed that A.N.A Real Logistics purchased about nine acres (68 kanals and 80 marlas) in Khalikpur village (Badli tehsil) in Jhajjar district from Model Economic Township Limited (METCO), a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Ventures Limited for a sum of ₹2.73 crore. Dhanda claimed that the market value of this land is about ₹45 crore.

“A.N.A Real Logistics applied for a change of land use (CLU) permission on April 15 last year for setting up a non-agro warehouse on 36,396.41 square metre (about 8.99 acre) and a letter of intent for grant of CLU was issued by the Town and Country Planning Department on May 4 last year, in mere 12 working days. But two days before the CLU was issued, Siddharth Lamba and Ashish Chandna, under a legal agreement, transferred A.N.A. Real Logistics and all its properties to Neeraj Daftuar’s wife Anupam Daftuar and their son Aditya Daftuar for a mere ₹75 lakh. Neeraj was at that time working as the principal OSD to the CM,” said Dhanda.

The AAP leader said the legality of the entire transaction was fishy. “The land which was bought by A.N.A Real Logistics two months ago for ₹2.73 crore was handed over to Daftuar family along with the company for ₹75 lakh only. In fact, A.N.A Real Logistics actually belonged to Neeraj Daftuar from Day One. He had formed this company to invest his ill-gotten money,” the AAP leader alleged.

Allegations not based on facts: A.N.A. Real Logistics

Rubbishing the corruption allegations as fabricated, a spokesperson for A.N.A Real Logistics said allegations levelled by the AAP leader were unfounded, not based on facts and motivated. The spokesperson said the factual position is contrary to the allegations.

“The land was purchased by Anupam and Aditya Daftuar as directors of the company for ₹3.67 crore which consisted payments towards the liabilities of the LLP for the cost of the land ( ₹2.73 crore), amount paid for the registration charges ( ₹19.11 lakh) and premium paid to sellers ( ₹75 lakh). There is no irregularity and corruption in the matter,” the spokesperson said.

The company spokesperson said circle rate of the land for the period when this land was purchased was ₹29 lakh per acre only. Thus, the price paid was more than the circle rate, the spokesperson said.

Regarding the allegation of grant of CLU permission in 12 working days, the company spokesperson said the application for CLU was made on April 8 last year, the letter of intent for grant of CLU was obtained on May 4, 2022, and the final CLU was received on August 25, 2022. Therefore, the allegation is false, said the spokesperson.

The AAP leaders however alleged that Daftuar has misused his position in the chief minister’s office. “Neeraj Daftuar remained in the CM’s office from 2016 till October 2022. We demand that all CLUs issued during his tenure should also be probed,” said Dhanda.