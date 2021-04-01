Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP announces to launch ‘mass stir’ from April 7 over rising power tariffs in Punjab
chandigarh news

AAP announces to launch ‘mass stir’ from April 7 over rising power tariffs in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced to launch a “mass agitation” from April 7 against rising power tariffs in Punjab “to force the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to provide free electricity to state residents on the lines of Delhi”
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leaders during a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann, party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema made the announcement at a press conference in Jalandhar.

Mann said, “This movement will reach every street, village, town and city. The party volunteers will go from door to door to get information about people’s electricity bills. We will also burn the bills. Earlier, it was the Akali Dal government and now the Congress that has entered into costly power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private companies keeping in mind their vested interests.”

Jarnail said even if the Punjab government does not buy power from the three private thermals in the state, it has to pay crores of rupees to them. “Power is so expensive in Punjab though it is being generated within the state whereas there is no thermal plant in Delhi which is providing free electricity to people after purchasing it from outside,” he said.

Chadha dared CM Amarinder Singh to reduce electricity bills as was done in Delhi.

Cheema said AAP had been raising the issue of power prices in the assembly. “We are left with no option but to launch a mass agitation to resolve the issues of people,” he said.

