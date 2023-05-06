Jalandhar bypoll campaign: Kejriwal, Mann hold 4 roadshows in a day; list out AAP’s achievements

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held four road shows in support of party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku on Saturday.

Both the leaders held a road show in various areas of Jalandhar; Central, West, North and Jalandhar Cantt and appealed people to vote for the AAP candidate.

Addressing the people of Jalandhar, Kejriwal said that the AAP government is the first government in Punjab which has taken several big decisions and done a lot of work in one year. He said “now the youth of Punjab are getting enough employment opportunities,”

“Temporary employees are being regularised. The electricity bills of common people are zero, farmers are being compensated for their crop losses on time. The compensation amount for the loss of crops has also increased and the families of the martyrs are now getting ₹ 1-crore ex-gratia. All this has been made possible by an honest government in Punjab,” he said.

Kejriwal said that when the AAP announced to make 300 units of electricity free per month, the opposition parties used to question it saying that it would not be possible

“But our government has proved that everything is possible if the intention is clear and the chief minister is honest. Earlier, the money from the government treasury used to go into the pockets of the corrupt and the mafia and now the same money is being used to give facilities to the common people of the state,” he said.

He added, “We have come to you asking for one year. You gave 60 years to Congress. Now give us 11 months and if you don’t like our work then don’t vote for us in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Meanwhile, Mann said he is campaigning in Jalandhar for the last several days and visited several places for campaigning. “Everywhere people themselves are coming to join us and support us. The Congress, BJP and Akali Dal have hired people in their gatherings. It is evident from their lack of enthusiasm,” Mann said. The CM said that the people of Jalandhar will write history in this election by “leading the revolution.”