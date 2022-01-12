Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP chief Kejriwal makes door-to-door poll pitch in Kharar

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann met voters at Khanpur area in favour of party candidate Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a door-to-door election campaign at Khanpur in Kharar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

With the assembly elections scheduled on February 14, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the party’s Punjab chief, Bhagwant Mann, held door-to-door campaigning at Khanpur area in favour of their candidate Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar assembly segment in Mohali district.

While declaring the poll dates, the election commission had put a ban on rallies and public meetings till January 15, allowing only door-to-door canvassing.

Kejriwal also listened to problems of the people of Khanpur and assured them that once the AAP gets voted to power in Punjab, it will solve all their issues. Lashing out at both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, the AAP chief said they had worked only for their vested interests.

“Whatever promises we make to the people will be fulfilled, and we will make Punjab the number one state in the country,” said Kejriwal, who even had a cup of tea sitting in the courtyard at a house in Khanpur.

We will form govt: Mann

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann said that people have made up their mind to bring a change in the state, and “we are forming the government”.

Interacting with mediapersons in Mohali, he presented the AAP’s Punjab Model, comprising a 10-point agenda that focuses on generating employment. According to it, the AAP would create a drug-free and corruption-free state, restore law and order, improve education, health, agriculture, and industrial sectors, provide free power to a certain segment and give 1,000 a month to each woman above the age of 18.

The AAP has declared its candidates in all three constituencies of Mohali district: real estate baron and former mayor Kulwant Singh (60) from Mohali Urban, Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann (31) from Kharar, and Kuljeet Singh Randhawa (60) from Dera Bassi. The other parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

