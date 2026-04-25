AAP crisis: Punjab opposition mocks party’s internal stability

The mass defections of the seven Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members on Friday handed ammunition to the opposition, with leaders from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) mocking the party’s internal stability.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the split in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was “natural” and stated that the party has “no ideology”

Warring, taking a swipe at the “Delhi model” of governance, said that the AAP’s foundation was built on “sand and PR stunts.” “The desertion of a high-profile face like Raghav Chadha proves that even the inner circle has lost faith in Kejriwal’s vision,” he said.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them had merged with the BJP, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four Parliamentarians in the group of seven. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four Parliamentarians in the group of seven. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa described the development as the “beginning of the end” for the AAP in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa described the development as the “beginning of the end” for the AAP in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Bhagwant Mann’s frustration is evident. If these leaders weren’t mass leaders, why did the AAP send them to the Rajya Sabha in the first place? This is a total collapse of command.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bhagwant Mann’s frustration is evident. If these leaders weren’t mass leaders, why did the AAP send them to the Rajya Sabha in the first place? This is a total collapse of command.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shiromani Akali Dal spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema termed the AAP defections as a betrayal of Punjab’s mandate by both the AAP and those jumping ship to the BJP. “The AAP has turned Punjab into a political playground. While the CM calls them traitors today, he must answer why his party outsourced Punjab’s representation to people who had no roots in our soil,” Cheema said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiromani Akali Dal spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema termed the AAP defections as a betrayal of Punjab’s mandate by both the AAP and those jumping ship to the BJP. “The AAP has turned Punjab into a political playground. While the CM calls them traitors today, he must answer why his party outsourced Punjab’s representation to people who had no roots in our soil,” Cheema said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar welcomed all the MPs who chose “at the right time” to leave AAP’s “sinking ship” and join the BJP.

“Due to AAP’s poor governance, corruption, and lack of law and order, the people of Punjab have already lost faith in the party. After the party abandoned public interest, even well-meaning individuals are being compelled to leave it,” Jakhar claimed in a post on X.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON