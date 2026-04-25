...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AAP crisis: Punjab opposition mocks party’s internal stability

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them had merged with the BJP, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The mass defections of the seven Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members on Friday handed ammunition to the opposition, with leaders from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) mocking the party’s internal stability.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab File)

Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the split in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was “natural” and stated that the party has “no ideology”

Warring, taking a swipe at the “Delhi model” of governance, said that the AAP’s foundation was built on “sand and PR stunts.” “The desertion of a high-profile face like Raghav Chadha proves that even the inner circle has lost faith in Kejriwal’s vision,” he said.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them had merged with the BJP, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar welcomed all the MPs who chose “at the right time” to leave AAP’s “sinking ship” and join the BJP.

“Due to AAP’s poor governance, corruption, and lack of law and order, the people of Punjab have already lost faith in the party. After the party abandoned public interest, even well-meaning individuals are being compelled to leave it,” Jakhar claimed in a post on X.

 
raghav chadha bjp aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP crisis: Punjab opposition mocks party’s internal stability
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP crisis: Punjab opposition mocks party’s internal stability
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.