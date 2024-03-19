AAP did exemplary work in health, edu sector: Party gen secy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat on Monday said the party has intensified its campaign for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat on Monday said the party has intensified its campaign for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in the state.

He said party workers have started going door-to-door to inform the people about the work done by the AAP government in the past two years, particularly 600 units of free electricity to domestic category consumers (per billing cycle of two months) and jobs given to 42,000 youths in the state.

“Under the leadership of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the government has done exemplary work in the field of education and health in these two years,” said the Punjab Mandi Board chairman in a statement.

Barsat said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have never fulfilled their poll promises. “This is why the people of Punjab have removed these parties and given the reins of the state to AAP. The SAD, Congress and BJP are fighting the election for their survival in Punjab and making false promises,” he added.